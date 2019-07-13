In addition to the two items related to the proposed McDonald’s location, the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission will see a lengthy agenda of other zoning-related requests.

Here are four things to know about Tuesday’s meeting:

Commercial Developments on Swamy Drive — Tuesday’s meeting will include three requests related to developments along Swamy Drive, located on the southern side of the FM 691 and U.S. Highway 75 and just south of Texoma Medical Center. Two requests deal with replats for property located at 2511 and 6118 Swamy Drive. A third request will cover 2421, 2429 and 2435 Swamy Drive.

Sunshine Super Center — The commission will consider a request for a new Sunshine Super Center at the corner of FM 691 and U.S. Highway 75. The site is located adjacent to several of the lots of Swamy Drive that will also be discussed during the meeting.

QuikTrip’s second Sherman location — Representatives with QuikTrip will ask the commission to build a 75 foot tall multi-tenant sign at the site of its second gas station in Sherman, located at the former of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417.

Trusted ER — The commission will hear a second related to signage when officials with Trusted ER petition for a 50-foot sign outside its facility at 115 W. Travis Street. The building was previously the home of Emergency Center of North Texas, which shut its doors in early September after nearly 8 months of business.