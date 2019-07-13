Denison Police Department’s new police Chief Gudgel will be presented with his badge Monday at city hall. The badge presentation will take place at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Here are three things to know about Monday’s meeting:

1. Denison Sister Cities recognized: The Denison Sister Cities Youth Ambassador Exchange program will be presented at the meeting.

2. Zoning changes: The City Council will consider changing the zoning of 118 E. Bond Street from commercial to residential. The city’s planning and zoning commission recently revisited the item at its July meeting. The council will also be considering changing the zoning of 1910 MacGregor to light industrial from residential to allow for the construction of an automotive warehouse.

3.Block Grant update: The council will be considering approving the 2019 Community Development Block Grant plan. The city is reviewing its five-year consolidated plan from 2015-2019.

Richard A. Todd is the Denison area reporter. He can be reached at RTodd@HeraldDemocrat.com.