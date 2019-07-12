The Texoma area is expected to endure a final day of triple digit-like heat Saturday but falling humidity and light winds will make conditions more comfortable Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Grayson County and the Red River region saw heat indexes climb as high as 112 degrees earlier in the week and Saturday’s feels-like temperature will likely reach 102 degrees. But NWS Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said actual air temperatures are set to drop into the low 90s during the day and into the low 70s at night.

“Overall, it should be a pretty pleasant weekend for us,” Sanchez said.

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the weekend and forecasts show little to no chance for rain. Sanchez said while Texas was on alert earlier this week amid tropical storm Barry’s development in the Gulf of Mexico, that system is largely expected to affect Louisiana and Mississippi before it tracks north and away from the Lone Star state.

“Far-east Texas might get a little rain and some breezy winds, but with the storm moving through Louisiana and Mississippi, some parts of those states may see near-hurricane conditions and as much as 15-20 inches of rainfall,” Sanchez said. “That could mean damaging winds and flash flooding.”

Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph are expected to reduce humidity levels in Texoma down to 30 percent or lower by late Saturday.

“It may not feel as hot as it has this week, but if you’re planning to spend time outdoors, remember to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated,” Sanchez said. “The young, the elderly and animals are more susceptible to the heat, so remember to make sure they’re taken care of.”

Sanchez said winds are expected to shift by the middle of next week, bringing back added humidity from the Gulf. Daytime temperatures are also expected to climb next week, with the forecasted high holding at 97 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“By the middle to end of next week, we’ll likely return to the upper 90s, so enjoy this weekend’s weather while you can,” Sanchez said.

Drew Smith is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com