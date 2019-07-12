Denison Police

Assault — A male complainant stated on July 10 he was assaulted by his boss while on a job assignment in the 800 block of Holland Drive. He advised the suspect slapped him and grabbed him by the neck. The case has been referred to municipal court.

Criminal mischief — A complainant reported on July 6 that their truck windshield was broken out and the front door of their residence in the 1300 block of South Fifth was kicked in. A television in the residence was damaged. Officers will be following up on leads.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant stated on July 8 an unknown suspect attempted to enter his residence in the 500 block of East Shepherd through a window containing a window unit air conditioner. The attempted entry caused damage to the air conditioner.

Public intoxication — Officers responded on July 9 to the call of an intoxicated person who refused to leave a property in the 5000 block of US Highway 75. The male suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Injury to a child — An officer responded on July 9 to the call of a child being injured. The female complainant reported her child spent the weekend with his father and when the child returned, he had bruising on his face. The investigation will continue.

Outstanding warrant — An officer stopped a vehicle on July 9 for a traffic violation at Spur 503 and US Highway 75. The male driver was arrested for an outstanding Grayson County warrant.

Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — An officer stopped a vehicle on July 5 in the 3400 block of West Houston. The male driver was suspected of being intoxicated. An investigation was completed which showed the driver to be intoxicated and also revealed a previous conviction for DWI. The driver was arrested.

Burglary of a vehicle — Officers responded on July 6 to the call of a power washer being stolen out of a vehicle. They arrived moments later and did not locate anything similar to what was being reported. Police spoke to the victim and a report was generated for burglary of a vehicle.

Public intoxication — Officers were dispatched on July 6 to the 400 block of Brockett at East Street in reference to an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, they spoke with the subject, who was highly intoxicated. The subject had been sleeping in the roadway and was unable to stand. The subject was arrested for public intoxication.

Criminal trespass — Officers responded on July 6 to the call of a man trespassing in the 100 block of North McKown Avenue. Upon arrival, they made contact with the subject who had previously been given a trespass warning for that location. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Public intoxication — Officers discovered a male on July 7 who was passed out in the 400 block of Sam Rayburn Freeway. An investigation showed the subject to be highly intoxicated and unaware of how he ended up at that location. He was unsteady on his feet, spoke with slurred speech and exhibited varied emotional states. It was determined that the suspect was intoxicated and a danger to himself and other. He was arrested for public intoxication.