Those enjoying tubing, swimming, kayaking and other water activities are urged to take advantage of the two life jacket loaner stations in Somervell County, like this one at Big Rocks State Park in Glen Rose.

The other loaner station is at Wheeler Branch Reservoir north of town. Time after time, Somervell County first responders have done a phenomenal job of rescuing people who end up in life-threatening swiftwater situations on the Brazos and Paluxy rivers.

Safety experts recommend that those partaking in water activities should always wear a personal floatation device and avoid the use of alcohol in order to make life-saving rescues less necessary.

Somervell County Fire Department Chief Mark Crawford said that his department accepts donated life jackets to add to the loaner stations, as well as monetary donations to purchase new ones.