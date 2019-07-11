Denison Police

Warrant/sleeping in public —An officer observed a vehicle on July 5 in the 300 block of West Crawford that appeared to be abandoned, but then located a female asleep inside. The subject was arrested for an outstanding city of Denison warrant and sleeping in public.

Assault — Officers responded on July 5 to the call of a physical altercation between a male and female in the 1000 block of North Park. Both individuals stated they were in a verbal altercation that turned physical, and they both assaulted each other. A case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Burglary of a habitation — A male complainant stated on July 5 someone entered his residence in the 1300 block of Lafayette and took two firearms and some cash. Officers will be following up on leads.

Outstanding warrant — Officers responded on July 5 to the call of a woman acting strangely in a park in the 300 block of West Crawford. The subject was arrested for an outstanding city of Denison warrant.

Burglary of a habitation — Officers responded on July 6 to the call of a burglary in progress in the 2600 block of Loy Lake Road. The complainant stated she thought she heard someone inside her residence while she was inside it. Officers will be following up on leads.

Burglary of a vehicle — A complainant reported July 6 an unknown suspect shattered a window out in a vehicle in the 200 block of West Hull and took a Bluetooth transmitter.

Criminal trespass — Officers responded on July 6 to the call of criminal trespassing in the 100 block of South Center Street. A male suspect was arrested for criminal trespass, an outstanding Grayson County warrant and resisting arrest.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant stated on July 6 an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and took some baseball equipment.

Sherman Police

Driving with license invalid — An officer stopped a vehicle July 5 for speeding in the 500 block of South Grand Avenue. The driver had a suspended driver’s license with a prior conviction for driving while license invalid. A report was made for driving while license invalid with a previous conviction/suspension/without financial responsibility.

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call on July 5 to report a male passed out in the driver’s seat of his truck in the 2700 block of South First Street. The driver admitted to taking medications prior to driving the vehicle. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Possession — A traffic stop was conducted on July 5 in the 300 block of E. Lamar. The driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and admitted to having marijuana in her possession. She was arrested for the warrant and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Found property — Dispatch received found property on July 5 in the 3200 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and they placed the property into evidence for safe keeping.

Credit/debit card abuse — Sherman dispatchers met July 5 with a male victim in the police department lobby. He stated his credit and debit card were fraudulently used at multiple locations. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Criminal mischief — An officer was dispatched on July 5 to the 900 block of South Travis in response to a call of criminal mischief. The complainant stated her ex-boyfriend slashed the tires of their vehicle. The officer collected evidence and a report for criminal mischief from $100-$750 was created.