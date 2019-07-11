Denison Police said a woman was punched in the face multiple times by her 13-year-old nephew Sunday after the two argued over her request that he stop riding his bike.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident occurred shortly after 5:15 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of East Morton Street.

“The victim told him to put his bike up and go in the house,” Eppler said of the teen. “He got mad and started calling her names. They got into a shouting match. He threw something at her, and she threw something at him — although it didn’t hit him. He then charged her and struck her multiple times with a closed fist.”

Eppler said the woman did not sustain serious injuries and did not require hospitalization. Responding officers generated a report for family violence assault. Eppler said no charges had been filed as of Wednesday, but the department would forward the case to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration criminal charges.

