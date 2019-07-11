I am an old person, not WWII old, but I’ve read about it. I was taught in school about Auschwitz and Dauchau in Germany, but we had internment camps in the US also. They were for German prisoners, Japanese prisoners and Japanese citizens. I guess that was the price of war and fear. There was an accountability for Germany in the Nuremberg trials, but not for us, remember we won. The Nuremberg trials were about Crimes Against Humanity, an interesting definition, look it up.

Today there is no war, but there seems to be fear. Politicians are exploiting this fear to do things that are against the ideas that Americans use to hold sacred. We have in the past decade or so, done preemptive strikes against other countries, interred suspected terrorist for decades, now we have families trying to come to America seeking a better life just like our ancestors did. They have been separated, thrown into overcrowded, filthy compounds, denied the basic necessities of life that we enjoy in our homes. They are guarded by Border Patrol Officers, some of whom seem to have mentalities similar to the ones the Germans had in WWII. Children have DIED; some have disappeared. When Congress asks how many have died or where they are, they cannot get a straight answer.

Nikita Khrushchev said “the US will fall from within.” Edmund Burk said “all evil needs to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” What are we going to do, VOTE.

John Hodge, Slaton