25 years ago:

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea's leader-in-waiting moved Monday to strengthen his hold on the job for which his late father long groomed him.

50 years ago:

FORT DAVIS, Tex. - Scientists are preparing to bounce a laser beam off a reflector the Apollo 11 astronauts will place on the moon to get answers to questions that have perplexed them for years.

75 years ago:

With the announcement that North Texas Agricultural College will meet the Winged Commandos in Lubbock on Oct. 6, South Plains Army Air Field is lining up the most ambitious football schedule in the history of the field for the coming season.

100 years ago:

Mrs. W.O. Richards and son, Cotton Richards, are here this week from Dallas, visiting with friends and acquaintances. Cotton has just recently been discharged from the 147th Infantry with the 36th division.