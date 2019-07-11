Denison Police have opened an assault investigation after a woman told authorities she was forced to flee from her ex-boyfriend over the weekend when he attacked her vehicle and chased her with a knife.

Lt. Mike Eppler said officers responded to the 1700 block of West Elm Street shortly before 5:15 p.m. Saturday, after the woman phoned 9-1-1 dispatchers. The woman told officers that she had gone to her ex-boyfriend’s residence to pickup some money, but the two began to argue and the conflict escalated when he produced a pocket knife and threatened her.

“He pulled out the knife and swiped at her with it,” Eppler said. “That’s when she decided to to leave. He punched her vehicle several times and chased after her, but she got out of there and was not injured.”

It was unclear whether the suspect remained on scene or left prior to officers’ arrival. Eppler said no arrest had been made as of Wednesday, but investigators had identified the suspect and he could face a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation and Eppler said the department’s findings will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

“In this case, the victim did the right thing,” Eppler said. “The situation started getting out of hand and she got out of it. We don’t want people to engage in things that could turn deadly.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.