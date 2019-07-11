A Caddo Mills man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday in Sherman for continuous sexual abuse of a child. James Elmore, 36, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement Thursday to charges related to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old over the course of five years.

Elmore previously served a short time in prison for a child sex crime and is a registered sex offender, officials with the District Attorney's Office said.

“This defendant has demonstrated that sex offenders cannot be rehabilitated,” Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston said in a news release.

Sherman Police started an investigation into Elmore in December following claims of abuse by a child victim who said she had been abused for five years by her mother's former fiance. Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said the victim was able to give detailed accounts and descriptions to investigators, leading to Elmore later admittingto police that he sexually abused the child.

“She was very descriptive to the point that as a prosecutor you get a gut feeling that they have seen something,” he said.

In May, Elmore was indicted on seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. However, the remaining seven charges were dropped with the plea deal.

Prior to the most recent charges, Elmore pleaded guilty in 2001 in Denton County of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was given deferred adjudication. This was revoked in 2005 and Elmore was sentenced to five years in prison with jail credit for 391 days.

“I think this defendant was cognizant that he would get life with his previous convictions and decided to take 35 years instead,” Smith said.

Due to the agreement, Elmore will not be eligible for parole or good time credit and will serve the full 35 years of the sentence, Smith said. This is fairly rare, Smith said, and is most often used in cases involving sexual abuse of children or repeated sexual abuse.

“The defendant will be 71 years of age upon his release, if he lives that long in prison,” Smith said in the release.