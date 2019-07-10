A Sherman teen was reported missing in Colorado over the weekend. Emma Stokes, 16, of Sherman, was reported missing out of Park County, Colorado on July 7, a Stokes family friend said Wednesday.

"It was at 10 p.m. Sunday," family friend Aaron Gage said in a phone interview while searching with the Stokes family in Colorado. "She is 5 feet 3 inches tall with long light brown hair with blonde highlights. She has blue eyes and weighs about 110 lbs."

Gage said that while the family does not believe Emma would return to North Texas, he believes anything is possible.

"If she wanted to come forward, she could call numerous people and if she came back to the area, people would recognize her," he said.

Emma had only been in Colorado for two weeks. She was staying at a therapeutic foster care home in Colorado for the treatment of mental health issues.

"One thing impressed upon us has been for anyone who knows anything about her to call the police," Gage said. "She may reach out to people over social media or if she borrows someone's phone.

Emma left the facility with another teen. Anna Frankman, 16, who also went missing, has long brown hair and a similar build as Emma.

"They are about the same size," Gage said. "She is a few inches taller than Emma."

The family also said Emma may be in danger.

"They have tracking dogs and they tracked the girls sent to the one main highway here in the mountains," Gage said. "They believe that the girls were picked up by someone and taken into the Denver area."

If anyone has seen or heard from Emma or Anna, call 911 or 719-836-2494. Both girls have been listed in the national missing child's data base.