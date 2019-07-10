A robbery suspect’s getaway didn’t go quite as planned Wednesday after he ran into off-duty Denison Police officer.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shoplifting in progress at Home Depot in the Sherman Town Center.

“It was reported that the suspect, while attempting to steal an edger and blower — totaling approximately $700 — pushed a loss prevention employee attempting to stop him, causing the employee minor injuries,” Mullins said. “But, the suspect was stopped by officers a short distance from the store and he was placed under arrest.”

Mullen said the suspect was reportedly stopped by an off-duty Denison officer in the area and was briefly held at gunpoint until local officers arrived.

The Sherman sergeant said the suspect would have sustained a lesser charge of theft, but because he assaulted the loss prevention officer, the charge was ultimately enhanced to felony robbery.

“At $700, that would have been a Class B misdemeanor theft,” Mullen said. “But doing what we he did, made the charge much worse for himself.”

