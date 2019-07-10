When the live-action version of the “Lion King” makes its way into theaters next week, some local artists will be on hand to help folks get into character for the film.

Shelley Anderson-Shurtleff, who runs the Art Club Studio, at Hope on Houston, said she will be helping to train a group of face painters for the event. The training will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 901 East Houston in Sherman.

“The doors will be closed downstairs, so please ring the RING button outside door and give us a minute to come and get you,” she said.

She said one of their art club members works for Choctaw Nation.

“They wanted to know if I could train some of my artists to paint faces for the opening of the ‘Lion King,’” she said.

In order to do that, they had to have practice. So Wednesday, they welcomed volunteers with pizza, drinks, and deserts, got about five options for characters that can be painted on their faces.

Anderson-Shurtleff said they will be making final tweaks to their designs and then those will be photographed and sent off to the folks at the marketing department for The District at Choctaw Casino for the final approval.

Then, all of the face painters have to be able to do those designs consistently in five to seven minutes.

She said the face painting will also be free at The District on July 18-20. On July 18, the face painting will take place from 4-8 p.m. and on July 19 and 20, the face painting will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

Anderson-Shurtleff is one of the people behind Art Club Studio which has a home base in Hope on Houston. Art Club Studio meets every Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the summer months and from 4-6 p.m. in the fall for art classes. The cost of club membership is $48 a month.

“That costs just covers the supplies,” Anderson-Shurtleff said.

She said Art Club provides everything from paints, brushes, canvasses and paper. She said they have lessons but people are able to progress at their own pace and can work on the class project or whatever moves them at the time.

“We are here to empower them to put their art out there,” she said of the group.