It is Thomas Jefferson credited with saying, “The government closest to the people serves the people best,” and it is that sentiment municipal officials embrace – especially when they fear state government is encroaching upon their territory. One of the most frequent cadences of the recent legislative session was the growing and uneasy tension between state and city officials. In West Texas, local leaders kept their opinions out of public view for the most part, although that wasn’t always the case in other cities across the Lone Star State. “This session is more focused on attacking cities than any that I can remember,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a Dallas Morning News story. “We now have an assault that is being waged against all cities.” This comes at a time when the Texas economy is booming, and Texas cities are among the top choices of people looking to relocate to a new home. The state has an enviable business-friendly climate. For example, one of the signature issues of the session was property tax reform, which led to the Taxpayer Reform and Transparency Act, drawing mixed reviews. It was praised for giving taxpayers greater visibility into and control of what too often was a confusing and frustrating process. On the other hand, limiting local governments’ ability to raise revenue without voter approval has received a chilly reception with many worrying about unintended consequences such as the impact on the public safety portion of municipal budgets. The Texas Municipal League, which works on behalf of and advocates for local governments, had the bill on its “most harmful” list along with a half-dozen others, including Senate Bill 29, that looked to prevent local governments from using public money for lobbyists (it failed to pass in the House). According to our recent story, the property tax bill will create an online database to show property owners how proposed rate changes will impact their bills and make it easier for property owners to comment on increases using an online form. Included as well will be information about when public hearings will be held to set local tax rates. No doubt, transparency is critical. Overall, more than 1,400 bills were approved by the House and Senate before moving to the governor’s desk. According to our story, approximately 330 of them included city-related items. In a interview last week, Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) said state lawmakers will move in issues involving state commerce, such as when the city of Denton tried to outlaw fracking. The result then: a state law preventing Texas communities from making decisions about oil and gas drilling. Legislators say the intent is to put control in the hands of local citizens, and there are issues municipal leaders expect the state to help resolve. It’s a fine line, to be sure. All of that is as it should be, but those same citizens are the ones who elected the members of their respective city councils, county commissioners courts and school boards. There is an implicit understanding that if local elected officials fail to carry out the wishes of the voting public, their tenures will be short.

Local officials are closer to the issues. They make their homes in the communities they serve. Certainly, there are matters that should fall to the state, but the state should exercise restraint in addressing issues better handled at the level of government closest to the people.