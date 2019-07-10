Denison Police said a 34-year-old-man was arrested on a felony family-violence charge last Sunday after he attempted to strike his wife with a hammer.

Lt. Mike Eppler said at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a residence the 900 block of West Acheson Street after emergency dispatchers fielded a call of a disturbance. Eppler said officers arrived at the scene and located both parties. The woman told police her husband became intoxicated during their evening out and the two then argued verbally on their drive home. Once back at their residence, the woman said her husband became increasingly upset and violent.

“He went and got a hammer and, apparently, started trying to take some door hinges off,” Eppler said. “But then he rammed his head into the wall and then started waving the hammer around. He tried to hit her with it, but she blocked it with her hand.”

The woman sustained a minor injury to her hand, Eppler said, but did not require hospitalization. Two young children were reportedly in the home at the time of the incident.

The suspect was arrested and charged with family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A search of Grayson County’s jail records showed the suspect was released Sunday after posting a $20,000 bond.

