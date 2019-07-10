The budget sessions have not started at the Grayson County Courthouse yet, but commissioners heard Tuesday from one person who said she plans to ask to have a part-time staffer increased to full time.

Texas A&M Agrlife Extension Agent Joyce White told commissioners she will be asking for the increase because they are having a hard time keeping people in the part-time position.

“We have had some good ones,” White said, but then she added that they have been so good that they go off and find full-time jobs.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers didn’t vote to give White what she said she will ask for, but he did say that the growth in the county is being reflected in the area school districts.

White reminded commissioners that Ag Natural Resource Agent Marshall Tolleson has been working in the county since March. She said he has been working with wheat producers in the area to help them find out which varieties will work better in this area. He is also working to help with the feral hog situation this year.

She said Tolleson is over the Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists which are two volunteer programs that are going strong in the county.

“There are around 77 that are really active,” she said of the Master Gardeners. She said the Master Gardeners have put in 2,172 volunteer hours since January and had contact with more around 4,750 people.

“They do a monthly television program too,” she said.

She said there are fewer Master Naturalists but they are working hard too.

“There are about 40 volunteers who are really active,” she said. “They do a lot of programs out at Hagerman (National Wildlife Refuge).”

That group has about 1,4000 volunteer hours since January she said and have reached about 135 adults and almost 200 youth.

The 4-H program, she said, with just under 4,000 contacts. “That’s hatching in the classrooms and nutritional programs,” she said.

Magers said he still remembers White as ‘the chicken lady’ because she would bring eggs to hatch at his wife’s private school. She said that and a number of other programs help her bring “hands-on-activities that support what the teachers are trying to teach.”

“I worked with 100 first graders for about nine weeks where I would go in and talk to them about the different organs in their body,” White said. “So there are a variety of things that we do.”