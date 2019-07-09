The Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department is encouraging teams to sign up for it’s 250 Benefit Softball Tournament this Saturday.

The co-ed tournament is open to players 14 years of age and older and will be held at the Tom Bean High School baseball and softball fields. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the home run derby begins at at noon.

Entry is $200 per team and $20 per participant for the home run derby. Tournament registration closes Friday at noon and the tournament bracket will be locked at 5 p.m.. If fewer than 10 teams register, the tournament will guarantee teams three games, each. If more than 10 teams register, the tournament will be played in a double-elimination format. The winning team will receive it’s entry fee back.

A complete list of rules and regulations can be found by visiting the Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Those interested in registering are asked to call Michael Dixon at 903-436-3833. Tom Bean High School is located at 7719 State Highway 11.