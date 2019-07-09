Sherman Police

Forgery — It was reported June 23 a male suspect bought a shirt at a business in the 3900 block of North US Highway 75. The suspect gave the cashier a forged $100 bill. The suspect did not immediately notice the bill was forged and provided change back to the suspect. A report for forged/fictitious bill was completed. No one is in custody at this time.

Forgery — Officers were dispatched June 24 to a store in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue in reference to possible counterfeit money. Upon investigation, they determined that an individual had used counterfeit money to purchase items from the store. An offense report was completed.

Possession — Officers stopped a vehicle June 24 for multiple traffic violations in the 1800 block of East May Avenue. Marijuana was located in the vehicle. A report was completed for possession of marijuana less than two ounce. The case will be filed for the issuance of a warrant.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched June 24 to the 4800 block of Marshall Street in reference to a possible theft. Their investigation revealed a theft had occurred and a report for theft of property was generated.

Tampering with identification numbers — Dispatch received a call June 24 in reference to an abandoned trailer in the 100 block of Brockett. The trailer did not have any identifying numbers or registration and was parked in a no parking zone. The trailer was seized as possible stolen property and removed from the roadway.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant made telephone contact June 24 with the public safety administrator to report a theft in the 600 block of South Maxey. She stated an unknown suspect stole property from her vehicle parked on the driveway of her residence. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call June 24 to report a driver in the 2000 block of West US Highway 82 who was possibly intoxicated. The caller stated the vehicle in question was swerving all over the road. Officers were dispatched and upon locating the vehicle, performed a traffic stop. Multiple signs of intoxication on the part of the driver were observed, and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Theft of property — A male complainant made telephone contact June 24 with the public safety administrator to report a theft in the 900 block of South Gribble. He stated an unknown suspect made entry into his travel trailer parked on the driveway of his residence and stole property. A report for theft from $100-$750 was generated.

Arson — Sherman police and fire departments responded July 5 to the report of a vehicle on fire in the 2200 block of North Alexander. The fire was extinguished with no injuries to anyone. A report was filed and the case is under investigation.

Theft of property — A male entered the police department lobby July 5 to report the theft and recovery of his vehicle. He stated the vehicle was stolen on an unknown date and recovered June 22. A report was generated for theft of property from $2,500 -$30,000.

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact with the public safety administrator July 5 regarding a theft. She stated an unknown suspect stole property from her residence in the 4800 block of Timberview Drive. A report for theft under $100 was filed.