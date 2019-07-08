Sherman Police

Assault with deadly weapon — Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1400 block of North Luckett. Upon arrival, they learned a female had been assaulted by two individuals, one of whom was a roommate. The victim suffered non life threatening injuries, and a report on the incident was completed.

Theft of property — A male complainant made contact June 21 with the public safety administrator in the police department lobby. He stated a known suspect stole property from him at a residence in the 800 block of Valentine Drive. A report for theft from $100-$750 was generated.

Found property — Dispatch received a call June 21 regarding found property in the 1100 block of Taylor Street. Officers responded, collected the property and placed it into evidence for safe keeping.

Criminal trespass — Officers were dispatched June 21 to a business in the 100 block of East Taylor Street. The caller stated a male was there who had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning for that location. The suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

Public intoxication — Dispatch received a call June 22 from the manager of a business in the 4800 block of Texoma Parkway. The caller stated a male and female were passed out in their vehicle and appeared to be highly intoxicated. Officers located the suspects in their vehicle and arrested both parties for public intoxication.

Possession — A vehicle was stopped June 22 for a traffic offense in the 1900 block of Texoma Parkway. The female driver had an outstanding warrant from from Dallas County for drug possession and was taken into custody. During the search of the vehicle prior to towing, methamphetamine was located. The suspect was booked into the Grayson County Jail for possession of a controlled substance from one to four grams and for the outstanding warrants.

Theft of property — Officers responded June 22 to the report of a theft in the 300 block of South Travis. The investigation revealed a phone had been taken. A report was filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Assault — Officers were dispatched June 22 to the 4800 block of Highgrove Drive in reference to an assault. Upon investigation, they learned an individual had been assaulted. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury/family member.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers stopped a vehicle June 23 for speeding in the 500 block of North Travis. The vehicle was traveling 60 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour speed zone. The operator of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Assault — Officers responded June 23 to the report of an assault in the 4400 block of West Houston. Upon arrival, one adult male was observed sitting on the ground and bleeding from the back of his head. A report for assault causing bodily injury was generated. The investigation is ongoing.

Found property — Officers were dispatched June 23 to the 1100 block of West Houston in reference to the burglary of a residence. Upon arrival, they met with a male complainant who stated an unknown male who did not live there exited the residence. Upon further investigation by the homeowners, it was later found the male suspect had left personal property at the residence. A report for found property was generated.