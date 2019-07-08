Sweat was poured, and memories were made on the Pottsboro High School turf as kids ages 5-12 participated in the first Lawler Family Youth Football Camp held Saturday. Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker and former Pottsboro Cardinal Justin Lawler organized the event and hosted the camp with the help of family, friends, and fellow players.

All proceeds from the camp will be matched by Lawler and his wife Denver, going towards high school scholarships and cancer research in honor of late Pottsboro coach Bart Williams, who passed away in December after a hard-fought year-long battle with cancer.

“After the Super Bow,l it was put on my heart,” Lawler said of the event. “You know, I saw other players doing events like this and I thought, 'why can't I do it?' So I put stuff together and I think it turned out great.”

The camp was held for over two hours and consisted of fundamental drills, individual instruction, and solid coaching provided by Lawler, with assistance from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Taylor and collegiate athletes from the area.

At the end of the camp, Lawler gathered the kids around and challenged them to write their story and to make the choices that will better that story throughout their lives.

With that, the kids and coaches huddled around and broke out with a roar to conclude the day.

“As long as I am in the League [National Football League] I plan to do my absolute best in the off season to help as many people as I can,” Lawler said. “And, this is something we feel like is a good platform to do it. And, we hope to continue to do it… I'm very thankful for everyone supporting and donating to these causes, a lot of people have good hearts in this area.”