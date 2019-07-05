The Amarillo Sod Poodles provided a crowd of 7,451 fans at Hodgetown an extra reason to celebrate Independence Day.

Amarillo, led by a stout performance on the mound by Lake Bachar, cruised to a 9-1 triumph over the Frisco RoughRiders Thursday night.

Bachar threw 7 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits and four walks while striking out nine Frisco hitters.

Bachar felt his bullpen session before the game wasn’t his best, but that all changed once took the mound in live action.

“The arm felt good,” Bachar said. “I didn’t have a good bullpen, but I knew once the batter stepped into the box and I toed the rubber to start the game, everything was locked in.”

Bachar featured a vicious four-seam fastball for most of the evening, topping out at 96 mph.

“I felt very confident with the fastball tonight,” Bachar said. “I just wanted to get ahead in the count and stay above or below the barrel (of the bat). The defense was on tonight, and I just had a lot of confidence and – especially when we score early – you don’t feel like you’re in a crunch and have to go out there and throw zeroes.

“You don’t feel the pressure. You’re just out there having fun.”

Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman felt Bachar’s “stuff” Thursday was MLB worthy.

“That was unbelievable,” Wellman said. “I wanted him to get eight (innings) complete, because he’s never done it before.”

Wellman visited the mound with two outs in the top of the eighth inning to see how Bachar felt.

“I asked him, ‘When was the last time you went eight complete?’ He said, ‘Never,’ ” Wellman said. “I asked him, ‘Do you want to get this guy and complete it?’ He said, ‘I do.’ ”

Bachar (5-2) was unable to do so, as he walked Frisco’s Ryan Dorow. But as Wellman called for reliever Jean Cosme and Bachar exited the game, he received a rousing applause from the Amarillo faithful.

“I wanted to give him a chance to do something special, and it was special – even though he walked that kid,” Wellman said. “He was in control from the beginning to the end. He just keeps getting better and better, and he could definitely pitch in the big leagues with the stuff he had tonight.”

The Soddies offense made it easier for Bachar to relax on the mound.

A four-run bottom of the fourth put Amarillo ahead 4-0, led by second baseman Ivan Castillo’s base-loaded double to center, which plated Peter Van Gansen and Buddy Reed after Taylor Kohlwey was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced for the game’s initial run.

“The first few innings, we were a little off with the bats,” Castillo said. “But we realized what (Jason Bahr) was throwing, and we just went with a more patient approach. He was throwing a lot of fastballs to try to get ahead in the count, and (with the bases loaded), he left up a good pitch and I put a good swing on it.”

Castillo believes hitting with runners on base actually eases him at the plate, rather than having the bases clear to lead off an inning.

“The pitcher has the pressure all the time (in those situations),” Castillo said. “It allows you to be calm and be patient, and just look for a good pitch to hit. I’m more patient when guys are on base, because I’m not going out there trying to rush.”

Castillo was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and a run scored for the Soddies. Edward Olivares enjoyed a 2-for-2 evening with two RBIs and a run scored, and Kyle Overstreet was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Bahr (0-2) took the loss on the hill for the RoughRiders (37-45), tossing five innings and allowing six runs – all earned – on nine hits with four stirkeouts.

The two teams resume their series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.