If Spider-Man is the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then the future is in good hands.

It wasn't always that way though. Before Tom Holland there was Andrew Garfield, who was a victim to bad writing that made it impossible for him to get the series past the second installment. Then, before Garfield there was Tobey Maguire who was such an awkward fit that it was hard to take him seriously as Spider-Man. But Holland definitely has the formula for the perfect Peter Parker down and shows it once again in "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Those who haven't seen "Avengers: Endgame" will be a bit lost in the shuffle as "Far From Home" takes place in a post-Thanos world which also means a world without some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, leaving Peter as one of the few superheroes available in case of emergencies. While he just wants to be a normal teenager for the summer on a trip to Europe with his class, he's reminded by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) that he's far from normal and has to step up to the plate in the absence of the other Avengers.

Stepping up to the plate in this case, however, means teaming up with Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), a hero from another world in the multiverse that was created from Thanos' snap.

Unlike previous Spider-Man adaptations, this series just gets better and better. Writer Chris McKenna and director Jon Watts both return for "Far From Home," which helped continue the very smooth storytelling that made the first film so enjoyable. Once again, we get a great coming-of-age story for Peter as he copes with his major loss in "Endgame" but also is torn about continuing the superhero life. We also see Peter try so hard to be normal which includes his crush on MJ (Zendaya) which was a nice touch to include in the film - it's a nice reminder that he is just a kid.

One very strong detail that has been consistent for both "Spider-Man" films now is how compelling the villains are, which is something the Marvel Cinematic Universe somewhat struggles with. Gyllenhaal gave one of the greatest, most enthralling performances in "Far From Home," which is to be expected, but he shows how strong of a range he has as Mysterio. Despite being a newcomer to the superhero world, Gyllenhaal handled it like a pro.

Again though, the best part of the film is the unique charisma and spark that Holland brings to the table. He manages to mix the teenage insecurities with the brains and quick wit of a young Tony Stark, and now he has the high-tech gear to match. With eyeglasses that carry an advanced intelligence system to the coolest stealth suit and another special one in the works, we finally see Peter evolve into the superhero he's meant to be.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" is a strong follow-up to both "Homecoming" and "Endgame," and really shows what is in store for the next phase of the MCU. Holland is the Spider-Man we've all deserved for a long time and he shows no signs of losing that momentum. For even more of an idea of what's to come, be sure to stay for both post-credits scenes.