Sherman Police are searching for a man who attacked an acquaintance over the weekend by threatening him with a knife and leaving him with multiple broken bones.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the reported assault last Friday at a residence in the 1400 block of East Dorchester. The victim told police he and the suspect were at his residence together, but an argument began and the suspect became violent.

“They got into an argument about money and the victim was assaulted by the suspect,” Mullen said. “During the incident, the suspect broke the victim’s finger and threatened him with a pocket knife. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He ultimately suffered a broken nose, a broken finger and some other facial injuries.”

Mullen said the suspect did not injure the victim with the knife and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

A physical description of the suspect was not immediately available Monday, but Mullen said, if caught, the man could be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“You don’t always know what people are capable of, so getting into a physical confrontation with somebody can have very bad results and be very dangerous,” Mullen said. “If you believe things could become violent, then leave the scene and call police.”

