Sherman police arrested a 28-year-old woman on a public intoxication charge Monday night after she was found sleeping in the middle of the street.

Sgt. Bret Mullen said, at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers received a report of a woman lying in the roadway in the 1400 block of South Walnut Street.

“When officers arrived, they located her asleep in the street,” Mullen said. “She was woken up, determined to be intoxicated or under the influence, taken into custody and taken to jail.”

Mullen said police use the public intoxication law to protect the public’s safety and as well as the safety of the person charged.

“This case is a textbook example of what this law is really designed for,” Mullen said. “When you have someone who is intoxicated to the point where they are asleep in the street, that’s obviously a huge danger to either members of the public or themself.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.