Nearly two dozen protestors marched around Grayson County Courthouse Tuesday night in protest of detention camps being used to house migrants along the Mexican border. The protest, one of nearly 150 organized by Move On, comes amid concerns in recent weeks regarding overcrowding and poor conditions in the camps. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

Nearly two dozen protestors marched around Grayson County Courthouse Tuesday night in protest of detention camps being used to house migrants along the Mexican border. The protest, one of nearly 150 organized by Move On, comes amid concerns in recent weeks regarding overcrowding and poor conditions in the camps. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

Nearly two dozen protestors marched around Grayson County Courthouse Tuesday night in protest of detention camps being used to house migrants along the Mexican border. The protest, one of nearly 150 organized by Move On, comes amid concerns in recent weeks regarding overcrowding and poor conditions in the camps. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]