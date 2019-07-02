The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission revisted and approved some commercial zoning and replat projects Tuesday.

Due to what the city said were incorrect meeting postings, the commission took time to reapprove some items that were on its May meeting.

The first item was rezoning a commercial property, located at 118 E. Bond Street, to be changed to residential. Denison planner Bill Medina said the property is in an area that is mostly residential and is marked as such in the city’s comprehensive plan.

During the May meeting, there was a bit of back and forth discussion on the issue.

Chairman Charles Shearer raised the issue of losing a home to a natural disaster. His concern was whether a resident loses a non-conforming home but is granted a variance that would allow a homeowner to be able to re-build the home following the disaster.

At the May meeting, Community and Development Services Director Kimberly Murray said a home would not be allowed to be rebuilt as residential as the zoning stands.

“A fire is a possibility,” Shearer said. “If someone loses their home now they have to go back through the legal process to rebuild their home. We have a 90 percent development of residential versus commercial uses.”

The staff recommendation was to approve the zoning request.

Murray said the city would have to notify every property owner of a mass zone change. She also said it would require the city to change the zoning on people’s properties en mass where there might be a number of individuals who do not favor that approach.

Still, the project was passed.

An additional item taken up from the May meeting was on the replat of Circle C Office Warehouse Addition in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction on F.M. 1417 south of Davy Lane. The measure was approved before the commission addressed agenda June agenda items.

Tuesday’s meeting was held in lieu of a June meeting specifically to make sure approvals stood for the May meeting items. The commission will meet again at the end of the month.