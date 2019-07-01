The Texas Department of Transporation has announced its road work plans for the Fourth of July week. While the schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure and other unforeseeable issues, motorists are advised to be aware of construction zones and workers along roadways.

The department also wants people to alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. Also, it is important to avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Here is a list of planned roadwork for this week:

FM 691, Grayson County: from FM 131/Loy Lake Rd. to US 75. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers continue widening FM 691 to an ultimate five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 with FM 131/Loy Lake Road has been converted to a four-way stop intersection and will become a signalized intersection at the conclusion of the construction project.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional one lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between FM 120 and Crawford Street. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers work on constructing the retaining walls and new exit ramp for this project. The southbound US 75 exit ramp for Crawford Street is closed and traffic wishing to use this exit should use the FM 120 (Morton Street) exit.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Sherman, Grayson County: on the northbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Choctaw Creek and FM 1417. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the main lanes and a left lane closure on the frontage road as workers work on constructing the new entrance ramp. Northbound US 75 traffic wishing to exit for FM 1417 will now use the new exit ramp.

US 75 Slope Repair at Randell Lake Road, on the southbound US 75 frontage road between SH 91 and Randell Lake Road, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 frontage road between SH 91 and Randell Lake Road. The southbound frontage road and Randell Lake exit ramp are closed due to a slope failure. Crews are working to lime treat the soils and place underdrains.

US 75 Full Depth concrete repair, Grayson County: crews will be working on US 75, weather permitting, each week from Sunday night thru Thursday night. Lane closures will be present during the nighttime only in order for crews to replace failed concrete locations. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile operations as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the day-time.

US 82 & US 69, Grayson County: from FM 131 to FM 1897 on US 82, and from SH 56 to US 75 on US 69. Watch for temporary day time lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

SH 56, Grayson County: from FM 901 to SH 289. Watch for temporary day-time lane closures as maintenance crews work on prepping the roadway for a seal coat this summer.

SH 289, Grayson County: from FM 120 to end of State Maintenance. Watch for temporary day-time lane closures as maintenance crews work on prepping the roadway for a seal coat this summer.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to the Denton County line. Watch for day-time lane closures as crews work on performing base repairs on the roadway.

West Line Road at Jordan Creek, Grayson County: West Line Road at Jordan Creek is closed to traffic as crews work on replacing the bridge and roadway approaches at this location.

SH 11, Grayson and Fannin County: from US 69 to SH 121. Watch for traffic shifts and occasional one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

ADA Curb Ramp project, Grayson and Fannin County: various locations. Watch for shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as crews work in Whitewright to install new sidewalks and curb ramps along FM 151 and FM 898.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway. FM 1753 will be closed to thru traffic between FM 274 and SH 78 beginning the week of July 8th in order to replace two culverts near Woodman Cemetery. FM 898 will be used as the detour during this time.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two lane roadway to a four lane divided section. Watch for lane closures on SH 78 and SH 121 as crews work to construct the new westbound US 82 bridge overpasses.

FM 1752, Fannin County: from US 82 to FM 898. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 816 & Recreation Road 3, Fannin County: from Fannin-Hunt County line to SH 78 on FM 816, and from FM 273 eastward for two miles on Rec. Road 3 south of Lake Bonham. Watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

FM 274, Fannin County: from FM 898 to FM 1753. Watch for day-time lane closures as crews work on performing base repairs on the roadway.