Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call June 14 reporting an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of North US Highway 75. Officers located the vehicle and discovered two children under the age of 15 were also in the vehicle. An investigation was conducted and it was determined the male driver was intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age.

Obstructing highway — An officer was dispatched June 14 to the 7000 block of South US Highway 75 in reference to a male standing in the middle of a lane of traffic. The suspect was taken into custody for obstructing highway passageway.

Theft of property — A male complainant made telephone contact June 14 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. The reporting party stated a known suspect stole property from a business in the 500 block of West Houston. A report for theft of property from $100-750 was generated.

Assault — Officers responded June 14 to the report of an assault in the 1000 block of Patricia Drive. Upon arrival, they were told a male pushed a female. She did not feel pain but was offended by the contact. A report was generated for assault by contact family member.

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact June 14 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. The complainant stated a known suspect stole property from her residence in the 1800 block of Crescent Drive. A report was generated for theft less than $100.

Driving while intoxicated — A traffic stop was conducted June 15 in the 500 block of South Walnut. The male driver was suspected of being intoxicated. After an investigation was conducted, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Found property — A female subject entered the police department lobby June 15 with found property. She stated she found someone’s property at Fairview Park and wanted to turn it in. Officers took a report and placed the found property in evidence until the owner could be found.

Public intoxication — Officers were dispatched June 15 to a business in the 2900 block of North US Highway 75 in reference to a possible intoxicated person. They located the male suspect and determined he was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Criminal trespass — Officers were dispatched June 15 to the 300 block of West Steadman in response to a call of criminal trespass. They were told that someone possibly entered the home and turned on the gas pipe. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Found property — An officer was dispatched June 15 to the 300 block of Meyers Drive in reference to found property. The reporting party discovered a small amount of methamphetamine in a company vehicle. The methamphetamine was seized and will be destroyed. A report for found property was generated.

Assault — An officer responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Moore. A male victim stated he was assaulted by his roommate. the roommate was arrested for aggravated assault date/family/house/with weapon and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Driving with license invalid — Officers contacted a male June 16 who was driving near the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue. The driver was not arrested. A report for driving while license invalid/with previous conviction was completed.