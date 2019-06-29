AUSTIN

Support first responders

in 'Badges' blood drive

We Are Blood, a provider of blood for a 10-county Central Texas region, has announced its 12th Battle of the Badges, an annual competition between the Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department that encourages blood donations across Central Texas in support of a favorite first responder.

The event will run Monday through Saturday at various times and locations.

Fixed We Are Blood donor locations include Austin North, 4300 N. Lamar Blvd., Monday through Saturday; Round Rock, 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and Austin South, 3100 W. Slaughter Lane, Wednesday through Friday and Sunday.

Mobile drives will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at EMS Headquarters, 15 Waller St.; 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 301 W. Second St.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Police Department recruiting office, 1520 Rutherford Lane; 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clinton Hunter South Substation, 404 Ralph Ablanedo Drive; 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Austin police headquarters; 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Safety Training Academy, 4800 Shaw Lane; and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Robert Martinez East Substation, 812 Springdale Road.

Donors are recommended to eat a full meal and stay hydrating on the day of the appointment and tell the front desk or site representative that they’re donating in support of “Battle of the Badges.”

For more information: weareblood.org; 512-206-1266.

HAYS COUNTY

Government offices

to close Thursday, Friday

Hays County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.

The San Marcos Municipal Court at the Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, will be closed. The Hays County Commissioners Court will not meet July 9. The court will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday and July 16 at the Hays County Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed at hayscountytx.com.

Fireworks cannot be used/detonated in the city limits or within 5,000 feet of the city limits. Violation of the fireworks ordinance carries a fine not to exceed $500, with each occurrence being a separate violation.

LAKEWAY

July Fourth parade

begins at 8:30 a.m.

The city of Lakeway will host its 44th annual July 4 parade with the theme of “Fly Me to the Moon” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.

The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and go up Lakeway Drive from the Live Oak Clubhouse to Cross Creek. The parade will feature floats designed by businesses and organizations in the Lake Travis area. NASA research pilot Kenneth Dale Cockrell will be the grand marshal.

After the parade, the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek, will host a Pageantry of Flags ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Attendees can enjoy a free picnic with hot dogs, chips, drinks and snow cones.

CEDAR PARK

Workshop Monday

on financial literacy

“Money Matters,” a financial literacy workshop presented by the United Way of Williamson County and Frost Bank, will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.

Representatives will teach participants to set financial goals, track their spending, set a budget and manage bills. Couples are encouraged to attend the class together, and attendees must be at least 13 years old.

To register: 512-255-6799; info@unitedway-wc.org; unitedway-wc.org/financial_workshops.

BASTROP

Film Alley Bastrop hosts

‘Puss in Boots’ screening

Film Alley Bastrop, 1600 Chestnut St., will host a screening of “Puss in Boots” as part of the Family Film Festival at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Entry is 50 cents with a $3.50 special for popcorn and drink. Proceeds will benefit Down Home Ranch.

— American-Statesman staff