A proposed $400 million planned development will be a major focus for the Sherman City Council across multiple items when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall. The council will consider a master plan agreement for the 620-acre site located near the future Sherman High School on FM 1417.

The development, known only as the Munson Development, has been a recurring focus point for the city in recent months as it has eyed future development along FM 1417 and the south side of the city. The city could participate in the project by developing roads, storm water control, parks and other public amenities.

Here are three things to know about Monday’s meeting:

1. Moore Street project — The council will consider entering into an agreement with the Munson Realty Group for the construction of Moore Street as a four-lane, median-divided roadway from West Travis to FM 1417. The agreement states that Munson Realty will contract for the planning phase while the city will handle the construction costs for the project.

2. Improvements to the West Travis and FM 1417 intersection — The city plans to partner with the Texas Department of Transportation to fund $1.57 million in improvements to the intersection of OB Groner, West Travis and FM 1417. With the increased traffic generated by the new Sherman High School, the city expects increase traffic at the intersection.

3. South Travis bridge project — In another item related to street improvements, the council will discuss entering an agreement with TxDOT for the $2.70 million Travis Street bridge improvement project. The project comes as TxDOT recommends extensive work on the bridge to maintain it for future use.