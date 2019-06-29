The Amarillo Police Department is hopeful a new state law designed to more fervently address those who steal mail and other parcels will serve as a deterrent here.

Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed the measure, which will go into effect Sept. 1, increasing punishment for stealing letters, packages and other like items dropped off by a carrier or delivery service or left for pickup.

The new law notes convicted thieves could be sentenced to between 180 days in jail and 10 years in prison while also facing fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000. State law had previously punished mail theft as a misdemeanor, officials said.

"With the new increase in the punishment for package thefts, the Amarillo Police Department is hoping to see a decrease in the number of thefts we see," Cpl. Jeb Hilton said. "It might not be an immediate impact, but once we start to see felony convictions for package thefts, we hope to see less."

House Bill 37 was introduced by Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston).

“Package theft has been on the rise in recent years due to the increased market share of online shopping and home delivery services,” Wu said in a news release when he filed the bill in February. “Despite frequently having clear videos documenting the theft, these acts often go uninvestigated and the offenders go unpunished.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers the following ways to protect mail and packages:

* Avoid sending cash by mail

* Consider an alternative shipping address

* Change the package's address while it's in transit

* Customize the delivery

* Plan ahead by using Hold for Pickup

* Hold packages at the local post office

* Secure the shipment using USPS Signature Services

Officials said other package delivery safeguarding options include purchasing parcel insurance or using a lockbox service. Additionally, the USPS, FedEx, UPS and DHL offer an online claims process or they can be contacted via phone to report a missing shipment.