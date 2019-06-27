The U.S. moved on to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup, where they will play against the host nation France on Friday afternoon.

The match starts at 2 p.m. central. Here are some spots around town where fans can watch together:

Native Hostel will continue to host summer soccer viewing events with half-priced canned beer and margaritas. Easy Tiger will have a watch party hosted by Austin Anthem. The viewing is open to all ages and there will be giveaways during the match. The Austin Chapter of the American Outlaws and the Austin Soccer Foundation will host a watch party at The Haymaker. A portion of all American Outlaws merchandise sold will be donated to the Soccer Foundation. Crown & Anchor Pub will show the game on all of their TVs. The restaurant will serve cheeseburgers and have beer specials. Cover 3 will be showing all the games and serving internationally themed wings during the hours of the World Cup. The bar will also host a bracket challenge, where the fan with a perfect bracket can take home a $500 gift card and win free wings for a year.