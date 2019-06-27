A Missouri man who was recently extradited back to Texas is facing a murder indictment in Grayson County. A written statement from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that Kelvon Gray, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri was indicted on a first degree murder charge on June 19.

The indictment is a formal charge and is not an indication of guilt.

The statement also explained the charge stems from a “drive-by” shooting on U.S. Highway 75 in Howe on August 24, 2017 which resulted in the death of Tahbari Collins.

“The indictment was sealed to obtain a warrant for and facilitate the arrest of Gray in Missouri at the request of the Texas Rangers,” the statement said.

Gray has since been arrested and currently sits in the Grayson County Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.

A previously published statement from the Howe Police Department said that on August 24, 2017 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Howe officers responded to a shooting scene along Highway 75 in Howe where Gray, driving a black Toyota Camry, fired several shots into a 2017 Hyundai Veloster. The Veloster’s front seat passenger, 20-year-old Tahbari Collins of Houston, died as a result of the gunfire. The driver of the Veloster and a rear seat passenger were unhurt.

The Camry continued south toward Dallas.

In a telephone conversation Monday, Milks said evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe the shooting was part of an altercation over about $10 worth of marijuana that started in Tushka, Oklahoma.

Milks also said after an altercation, the Veloster headed down the highway, but it took Gray around seven minutes to be able to get on the road in the Camry. Gray closed that seven-minute gap and caught up with the Veloster in Howe.

“It could have very easily have happened in Sherman or Van Alstyne or Dallas,” Milks said adding that it just so happened that the shooting occurred in Howe.