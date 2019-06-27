Dear Heloise: In my work, I do a lot of walking tours on bright, sunny days, showing people the sights of my city. Needless to say, I wear protective items to keep sunburn at bay, but so many of the tourists don't. If you are going outside, you'll need the following items:

* Sunglasses: Protect your eyes! The sunglasses should block out UVA and UVB rays.

* Sunscreen: You'll need an SPF of at least 15, but an SPF of 30 is better. Reapply every two hours, and don't forget the back of your neck.

* Sun-protection clothing: This includes a hat, even if you don't like wearing one. Get one with a full brim. You'll still need sunscreen.

* If at all possible, take along a bottle or handheld container of water. I have one that clips onto my belt.

-- Cindy A. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: Travel by air is expensive these days. Gone is the free luggage, complimentary pillows and blankets and other perks. Travelers are looking to save on airfare when they can, but far too many people are confused by rumors. First, it's NOT cheaper to fly on Tuesdays or Thursdays. Next, fly budget carriers but be sure to ask about additional fees, and don't expect any perks, but your ticket will probably be cheaper. Don't fly direct if it's more expensive. Be sure to take advantage of frequent flyer programs where possible. Book early, about five to six weeks ahead of your flight. Look for a price you can live with rather than the very lowest price. -- Ellen E., Newark, N.J.

Dear Heloise: Should I store my flour in the refrigerator? -- Savannah W., Batesville, Miss.

Savannah, flour should be stored in airtight containers. Whole-wheat flour, especially, is best stored in the refrigerator or freezer to maintain the best quality. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: Going to a remote location? Hiking in the mountains or desert? I strongly recommend taking a PLB (personal locator beacon) with you. These gadgets are used to alert emergency personnel if you should need help. A PLB or satellite messenger is a lifesaver if you have an accident or are lost. This is especially important if you're in an area where your cellphone can't function. -- Thomas Y., Medford, Ore.

Dear Heloise: I use a very concentrated detergent, and I use the cap to measure the amount of soap, but I feel I'm wasting so much that's left in the cap. -- Krista G., Frankfort, Ind.

Krista, if you're using the bottle cap or even a plastic measuring cup, just toss it in with the laundry, and no soap is wasted. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: When baking, I crumple the parchment paper and then put it in the pan. It will conform better to the sides. -- Betty R. in Missouri

