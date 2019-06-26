The city of Sherman may soon see new retail stores popping up along Texoma Parkway thanks to a new proposed strip center just south of U.S. Highway 82.

The proposed strip center will be located at 2205 Texoma Parkway, the current home of Texoma Tobacco, next door to the McDonald’s location in Sherman. An artist’s rendering of the site shows what appears to be a four-unit strip center with Texoma Tobacco as the primary anchor for the development.

The project was recently presented and approved by the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission following a brief conversation during May’s meeting.

“Ultimately the developer is dreaming of getting as much on the property as they can get,” said local architect David Baca, who represented the project before P&Z. “(With) this area, just because of rising construction costs, the owner is not able to get the rents from the area like they would if they were building on (F.M.) 1417 or (U.S. Highway) 75.

Documents for the request said that the mall will be a 8,400 square-foot, one-story building and will tie in with an existing 2,400 square-foot building at the rear of the property. The front facade will consist of stained fiber-cement board, brick and stone veneer.

Baca said current plans for the project call for nearly all of the existing structures, including the current Texoma Tobacco building, to be removed from the site. Construction of the new strip center would take place further back and to the left, next to an existing paverstone wall.

The site will feature 34 total parking spaces and clearing of some of the site has already begun.

The request included one variance that would allow for a nine-foot rear setback. This would match the setback for the existing building. Baca noted that the property that was directly at the rear of the site was also owned by Naser Yacoub, developer of the project.

Baca also clarified a point in the city’s staff review letter, noting that the site will only include two approaches rather than the three shown in staff notes, and he attributed this to a miscommunication with the city regarding an existing approach.

A timeline for the project’s completion has not been made public and calls to Yacoub for comment were not returned.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at MHutchins@HeraldDemocrat.com.