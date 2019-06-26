As national talks on immigration and migrant shelters continues, North Texas, and specifically Grayson County, has found found itself connected to the situation.

Federal officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations were in Sherman last week as part of a four-day enforcement action which ended Thursday and included the arrest of 75 people suspected of being criminal aliens and immigration violators.

The video on the ICE website accompanied with a release shows officers in an area that is identified as Sherman on June 20 taking part in what is called Operation Cross Check.

In that video officers can be heard talking about the arrest of a Mexican man who was convicted of two counts of possession of intent to deliver a controlled substance and sentenced to 10 years confinement. He remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE Spokesperson Carl Rusnok said Wednesday that generally in these kinds of cases any charges one faces for criminal activity in this country will be adjudicated and any sentences assessed are served before the immigration issue is faced.

A statement on the page said other people arrested during this operation are from the following seven countries: Mexico (58), Guatemala (6), Honduras (6), El Salvador (2), Kenya (1), Ecuador (1) and Vietnam (1).

“Most of the aliens targeted by ERO deportation officers during this operation had prior criminal histories that included convictions for the following crimes: drug possession, assault, dangerous drugs, illegal entry, larceny, marijuana possession, possessing a weapon, failure to identify and identity theft,” the written statement said.

All of the targets in this operation are amenable to arrest and removal under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The operations that our ICE officers perform provide a vital public-safety benefit to local communities by removing criminal aliens from the streets,” said Marc J. Moore, field office director of ERO Dallas in the release. “These operations also help maintain the integrity of our immigration laws.”

The Dallas area of responsibility includes 128 counties in North Texas and Oklahoma.

ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement operations daily nationwide as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls.

These operations involve existing and established Fugitive Operations Teams.

During targeted enforcement operations, ICE officers frequently encounter other aliens illegally present in the United States. These aliens are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and, when appropriate, they are arrested by ICE officers.