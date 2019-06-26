Denison Police

Criminal mischief/injury to a child — A female complainant stated on June 19 the father of one of her children, who she no longer has a relationship with, threw a bottle of beer at the vehicle she, another male and her small child were leaving a residence in, in the 800 block of West Coffin. The bottle broke the back windshield of the vehicle. Some of the glass cut the small child, but no medical attention was needed at the time. The suspect was located later and questioned. The case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Burglary of a habitation — A female complainant reported on June 19 someone took shoes and clothes from her residence. Officers will be following up on leads.

Sherman Police

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched on June 11 to the 400 block of U.S Highway 82 in reference to a theft. A male was observed stealing property from a store in the 400 block of US Highway 82 and was detained by loss prevention. Upon officer arrival, the suspect was arrested for theft of property from $100-750.

Assault — Officers responded on June 11 to the report of an assault in the 3100 block of Dauphine Drive. The complainant also stated the suspect had shared intimate photos of the complainant without permission. A report for assault and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material. The investigation is ongoing.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle — A female complainant called on June 11 to report a hit-and-run collision in the 700 block of East Rosedale. It was later determined the complainant had fabricated the story and had actually struck a parked vehicle near the 700 block of South Willow. A report was filed at large for duty upon striking unattended vehicle and false reporting to police.

Assault — Officers responded on June 11 to the call of an assault in the 1000 block of East Epstein. A male was punched in the face, and the suspect fled the area. The suspect was identified but is not in custody. A report for assault causing bodily injury was filed at large.

Theft of property — A male complainant called dispatch on June 12 to report of bicycle being stolen from the 2400 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers responded to the scene and completed a report for theft. The investigation is ongoing.