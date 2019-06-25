It's a serious question to solve a serious problem: How do you tackle the large numbers of intoxicated drivers in Amarillo? That was the charge of Texans Standing Tall when they hosted a community forum to discuss impaired driving.

"It's kind of a somber event, but it's a very important event to work together to find a solution to reduce these numbers to zero," said Sonja Gross, Texas Department of Transportation public information officer for the Amarillo District.

"Vision Zero Amarillo is one of the traffic safety coalitions across the state of Texas, and we decided that we needed to bring (TST) to this area ... and come up with some strategies to reduce impaired driving crashes," said LaViza Matthews, TxDOT traffic safety specialist. "We want real strategies so that we can finally reduce real crashes. It's critical. Parents aren't being held accountable, and our kids are dying. We have to do something."

"Whether the number is one or 100, it doesn't matter, (because) one person lost from something completely preventable is one too many," said Atalie Nitibhon, TST director of research and advocacy.

Kristi Powell spoke of her husband, who was hit by a drunk driver on Jan. 19, 2012.

"(He) was on his way home from his college class, 17 days after I found out we were having our first baby," she said. "He was on the way to being the first of his extended family to graduate with any sort of certificate or college education."

Now, Powell speaks on behalf of organizations like Shattered Dreams, while trying to raise her son without a father.

She said, "My challenges have changed from the beginning of how do we get through this pregnancy and get this baby here healthy and happy, to how I get to answer my 7-year-old's (questions): Why do I not have a daddy? Why does everybody else have a daddy to go to Donuts with Dad?

"In his problem solving mind, we just need a ladder to go to heaven and get him."

The Amarillo Police Department has taken multiple steps to not only apprehend drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol, but also to strengthen tools at officers' disposal to help garner convictions.

With the exception of 2016, Amarillo has seen an excess of 200 DWI accidents annually since 2014. In late 2017, APD implemented a "No Refusal Policy" requiring officers to obtain a search warrant for a blood sample if a drunk driver refuses their request for a breath test or blood sample. In 2018, 661 people were arrested for DWI, compared with previous years starting from 2014 when the APD made more than 400 arrests annually.

"We were doing about 400 DWIs a year, and it was very evident to me we should be doing a lot more DWI arrests than that (with) all these DWI crashes we were having," said APD Chief Ed Drain.

Drain said good personnel and using social media have tempered part of the problem, but an issue remains.

"The teen problem is going to be tougher to deal with," he said.

Drain said he tried to get the national organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving to establish a chapter in Amarillo to no avail.

"MADD was started by family members of victims, and we want to try to do the same thing here," he said. "We think that we can get enough of a groundswell of support."

David Elizalde lost his eldest daughter Andrea, 17, on Easter Sunday of 2019 in a drunk driving wreck. He is helping to lead the charge to establish a dedicated group in Amarillo to spread the message against drinking and driving with his organization Andrea's Project.

"I will make a difference in Amarillo, but I cannot do it alone," he said. "We do have a choice between drinking and driving. We do have a choice as a community to say ... it's not acceptable to go out and drink and drive. We're not being heard, and the reason that we're not being heard is because we don't have enough people and organizations to get out there and say let's do something about it."

While Andrea wasn't the one behind the wheel, her life was the only one lost that night.

"She let him drive her vehicle 120 miles an hour, racing across Amarillo. (He) loses control, goes in between two bridges, ... the vehicle wrecks, disassembles, and lands on top of her," Elizalde said. "They (had) to deal with her body underneath a Corvette .... what a horrible situation that could have been prevented."

Through Andrea's Project, Elizalde will turn a tragedy into a teachable moment using the taglines "It's not OK" and "It's That Easy."

"It's that easy to take Uber or Lyft. It's that easy to drink responsible," he said. "It's not OK for Potter County not to prosecute. It's not OK to drink and drive."

In the aftermath of his daughter's death, Elizalde learned of a local store where teenagers say they can purchase alcohol, and he turned that information over to the APD.

"The police officers do their jobs, they arrest somebody at a particular store, yet Potter County does not take the case," he said. "(There are) 2,017 cases of DWIs still on the docket in Potter County. Is that acceptable? Absolutely not."

One way Elizalde will bring the community together is by planning an en masse memorial service for anyone who has been affected by drunk driving in the coming months.

"Curtailing the numbers is more than just enforcement and interdiction; it's changing the cultural dynamic to say we're going to put a premium on public safety," said Potter County District Attorney Scott Brumley.

While not seeing eye to eye with Drain, Brumley said they share the same goal.

"We've had some differences of opinion on whether cases meet the legal standard of prosecution or not," he said. "We'll continue to work with that because I would like to get to the same end ... and that is to hold bartenders accountable, hold providers accountable. I'd like to ultimately hold bar owners accountable when their staff serve minors or over serve patrons."

Brumley added, "The problem doesn't get ultimately solved until demand increases with supply. We see factors in Potter County that drive increase demand for alcohol both among youth and adults. Until it becomes as culturally unacceptable to drink and drive as it currently is to smoke in a public meeting, we will be fighting that."