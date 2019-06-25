All he ever wanted was to be a cowboy, and he got his wish – twice thanks to newspaper readers.

When Jackson Davis, a five-time University Scholastic League gold medalist, graduated from Happy High School, it may have seemed like any other success story.

But it is far from a “normal" success story.

The Happy Cowboy horse trainer and expert post hole digger was once waiting in the foster system as a ward of the State of Texas. Taking off his cowboy hat to don a graduation cap seemed fairly implausible 18 years ago.

Born Jackson Coffee, he found his “forever home” thanks to a Nov. 26, 2005, feature story in the Amarillo Globe-News along with his dreams.

“The article set it all in motion,” said Shereen Davis, Jackson’s adopted mother. “Amarillo was having a hard time finding foster homes (and parents to adopt) and ran a monthly article. They said you can tell people we have 200 children, but when you put a face to the child it makes a difference.

“Jackson was the first story to run in the paper,” Shereen said.

Jackson, who is black, was being fostered in Tulia. His only desire as a 5-year-old was to be a cowboy. The pictures of him wearing a too-big, black cowboy hat and cowboy boots and riding in a plastic child’s jeep attracted readers' attention.

“My sister-in law saw it, (the feature story) and brought it to me, and said we should do this,” Shereen said.

Shereen and her husband Edwin Davis, Caucasian ranchers near Happy, fell in love with the boy in the story, and the timing worked.

“They were having a bit of empty nest syndrome,” said Colby Davis, who was headed to Texas A&M University in College Station and the youngest of the three Davis children.

The family, including grandparents Bruce and Edna Basset, were all in favor of the youngster becoming a member of the family and helping him fulfill his wish to be a cowboy.

“I thought it was a great idea,” said Bruce Bassett. “He wanted a real momma for a momma and a cowboy for a dad.”

With the entire family in favor of the idea, Edwin and Shereen went to the first required meeting in Amarillo with the Texas Department of Children and Family Services. But they weren’t the only family to respond to the newspaper article.

“They had to open another room,” Shereen said. “I think there were about 26 families and over half of them came just for Jackson.”

With the state’s mandatory meetings and other requirements, the cowboy families dwindled.

“We went to the meetings and with all the hoops you jump through, half quit by about the fourth class,” she said.

After all the classes and paperwork were finished, four of the cowboy families remained.

“We got chosen. It was like a competition to get him,” Shereen said. “When we finally got him, I was like, ‘this is going to be fun.’ ”

Foster children often come with medical issues, and Jackson came with his bag of medication. But Shereen and Edwin got right to work to add a family member.

“The rules didn’t allow certain things,” said Edwin. “So I used push-ups and post hole digging (for discipline)."

The entire family jokes Jackson became a good athlete and strong from so many push-ups and fence posts he dug.

“He wouldn’t always listen,” Shereen said. “After enough push-ups, he learned to listen.”

After months of living with the Davises, it was time for the official adoption.

“I remember telling the lawyer, ‘These are good people, and I want to stay with them’,” Jackson said.

It was official – Jackson would get to be a cowboy twice. He had a forever family and would attend Happy schools and be a Happy Cowboy.

Turns out the judge who performed the adoption had read the newspaper and knew the story of Jackson’s dream to be a cowboy, too.

“The judge gifted me with a belt buckle,” Jackson said. “I still have it.”

Parenting Jackson was no different than parenting the three older children, and after Jackson learned to listen, he began achieving in everything he tried.

“Mom and Dad always pushed me,” Jackson said. "They told me grades are gonna get you somewhere,” he said.

And how does one help a 5-year-old budding cowboy learn to read? With “Hank the Cowboy” stories and the “Little Red Hen”, of course.

“Mom would read to me, and the first book I learned to read by myself was the 'Little Red Hen'. I didn’t let go of it. I still have it.”

There were a few obstacles, but Jackson always found a way to make things work.

“I remember in kindergarten I stood out because I was taller than everyone and I was the only colored person, but Mariah (Robles) came in kindergarten and she was Spanish (only other non-Caucasian), and we’ve been best friends for 12 years,” Jackson said.

Jackson won the track races every year in elementary school, played basketball and football and, with the help of watching the high jump on the Internet, became a state champion.

“We didn’t really have a high jump coach,” he said. “The coach put me in in junior high and I was the only one who cleared the bar because I’d practiced until I could clear it.”

Jackson won many academic events in junior high but chose accounting in high school.

“We had a very successful accounting team (the Cowboys have won nine of the last 10 UIL state championships), so I chose that."

In high school, Jackson won five UIL gold medals — three as a member of the accounting team and two in track, along with three silver — two in track and one individual accounting, and two bronze individual state accounting medals.

With high school completed, Jackson will major in accounting at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, unlike his older brothers and sisters, whom he sees as “more like aunts and uncles since they are so much older”.

“I thought Jackson would go to A&M in College Station like the others, but he wanted to stay closer to home and family,” Shereen said. “He went to a football game to look at Texas Tech, but it was too big for him.”

“I asked him if he planned to live at home, but he’s going to live in the dorms.”

For the happily adopted cowboy who hasn’t asked much about his birth parents, it a case of accounting his good fortune.

“There’s a saying, ‘You don’t normally get to choose your family’, and I got to choose my forever family,” Jackson said. “It’s everything I ever wanted and more.”