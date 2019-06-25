Denison Police

Counterfeit currency — Officers responded June 18 to the call of a person passing a counterfeit $50 bill. The complainant stated a female in her 40s driving a black in color VW Passat passed the bill at the drive-thru window of a restaurant in the 700 block of North US Highway 75. Officers will be following up on leads.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female victim stated June 17 someone entered her unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of West Nelson and took a purse and wallet. Officers are following up on leads.

Welfare concern — Officers responded June 17 to the call of a person in the 1800 block of State Highway 91 being disoriented and unsure of where she was. The female suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Traffic stop — An officer stopped a vehicle June 18 for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of South Austin. The male driver was arrested for driving while license invalid, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance.

Traffic stop — An officer stopped a vehicle June 18 for a traffic violation in the 200 block of East Main. The male driver was arrested for no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Sherman Police

Found money — A business in the 1900 block of North Travis turned over fraudulent money in counterfeit bills to the police department. The manager advised a customer had asked for the bills to be turned over to the police. The counterfeit bills were seized and an offense report was completed.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant made telephone contact June 11 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. She stated an unknown suspect made entry into her vehicle at her residence in the 600 block of South Maxey and stole property. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Striking unattended vehicle — Officers responded June 11 to a hit and run accident in the 300 block of US Highway 75. There was obvious damage to one vehicle and the other vehicle had left the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was identified and a report was generated for duty on striking unattended vehicle.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched June 11 to the 500 block of East Houston in reference to a theft. The male victim reported that someone had forced open his RV door and stolen money. An offense report was completed for theft of property from $750-$2,500.

Fraud — A male victim reported June 11 an unknown person had used his personal information to open a credit card account in his name without his authorization. An offense report for fraudulent use of identifying information was completed.