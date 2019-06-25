Instructions from a man who appeared to be part of the staff of a local vehicle rental business left a local woman questioning what happened to her rental on June 22.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said the department recently took a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from a business in the 2800 block West Morton after a woman said she returned a rental vehicle to that location and was told by someone sitting in one of the rented vehicles that she should just put the keys to her rental in the floorboard and the employees would get them in the morning.

The woman did as she was told and the next morning, Eppler said, she called to check on her return and was told the vehicle was not on the lot. The woman gave a description of the person who told her to place the keys in the vehicle and an investigation is ongoing.

“There is a possible suspect that has been named,” Eppler said.