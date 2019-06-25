A man was arrested June 19 after police say the suspect threatened a young child with a knife. Around 5:40 p.m., Denison police said they were called to a home in the 700 bloc of South Eddy in relation to a call about a dispute between neighbors.

“Officers responded to a call of a disturbance where a man had a knife threatening neighbors,” a news release from the Denison Police Department said. “Victims stated their small child grabbed a sponge from the suspect’s porch (next door in a duplex) and the suspect came over and grabbed the sponge from the child and starting yelling at the male victim, threatened him and then pulled out a knife.”

At that point, a female victom got in between the two men, the release said. The suspect then grabbed the woman while holding the knife and threatened the group again.

” Two neighbors told the suspect to drop the knife and he did,” the release said.

Denison police arrested the suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation.