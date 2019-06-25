A week ago, Grayson County approved Martin Marietta as a sole source of its Hydrated Cem-Lime so that the county would not have to go out for bid on the project, and this week Grayson County Commissioner Jeff Whitmire, Precinct 1, said his recent test of Martin Marietta’s Hydrated Cem-Lime “Super Slurry” was a success.

Whitmire said the only problem now will be getting enough of the new material to complete the project that he started.

“We did test the product out, applying it two different ways,” Whitmire said.

The very next day, Whitmire said he could have paved the road.

“It was that hard,” he added.

Whitmire explained last week that the product will be used with full-depth reclamation projects, and full-depth means they grind up the road surface down to the original base. Traditionally, the ground up portion would take about 8 weeks to cure before it could be paved again.

He said they will have to have a different piece of equipment to apply the new product to roads but it is one that he has been renting one month out of the year the last few years.

Whitmire said it won’t really save the county lots of money to use the new product, but it will save a great deal of time and allow drivers to skip all of that chalky stuff covering their cars while the roads cure for refinishing.

“Our issue right now seems to be a bottleneck in supply,” he said. He said to finish out the road, he needs about 23 loads of the material. The company, however, only has about nine trucks to service all of North Texas.

He said the week after July 4, they will continue the project and expect it to take about two weeks to get it done.

“Then two weeks after that we are going to pave it,” he said adding that next February if he is still happy with the way the road looks, they will consider doing more roads that way come the spring.

Jerrie Whiteley is an editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.