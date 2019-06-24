Bee Cave residents and Lake Travis commuters will get a chance Wednesday to view the proposed changes to RM 620 stretching from Texas 71 to Hudson Bend.

The proposed project, which looks to widen the road, and add raised medians and bike lanes, will address safety and mobility concerns on the road. As part of the Capital Area Metropolitan Organization 2040 Regional Transportation Plan, the project calls for the road to be upgraded to a six-lane divided highway.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 620 from Texas 71 to Hudson Bend Road experiences significant congestion due to rapid growth in western Travis County.

The thoroughfare and commuter highway provides sole access to several subdivisions, businesses and schools. It also serves as the primary access to Lake Travis.

The improvements are necessary to add travel capacity and improve safety and mobility along the corridor. The project includes:

Widening the existing four-lane divided road to a six-lane divided road by adding a third travel lane in each directionAdding raised mediansAdding a continuous bike/pedestrian shared-use path along the corridor

The project would require the use of right of way from the Bee Cave Central Park, located along Bee Cave Parkway west of RM 620. A small section of a path within the park that would be impacted with an 8-foot wide shared-use path, which would connect to the existing path.

Due to the minor impacts that would occur at the park resulting from the proposed project, TxDOT will ensure that no adverse effects to the park would occur, the release said.

Wednesday’s open house will allow attendees to come and go to review materials and provide comments. Project team members will be available to answer questions and receive input from the public. Comments must be received by July 11 to be included in the official record.

The open house will run from 5-7 p.m. at Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Parkway.