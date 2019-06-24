Two males recently pled guilty to felony drug possession in 35th District Court and were sentenced to lengthy prison terms, according to information from District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office.

District Judge Steve Ellis sentenced Michael Andrew Penn to 35 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Penn was also sentenced an additional 10 years for the felony offense of felon in possession of firearm and was sentenced. Meanwhile, Albert Manuel Zepeda also pled guilty to the felony offense possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-drug free zone and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In other recent court cases:

• Kristen Gene Satterly, who pled guilty to the felony offense of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, was sentenced to six years in prison.

• Richard Lynn Crawford, on probation for the felony ofiense of arson, was revoked and sentenced to four years in prison.

• Norma Linda Correa, on probation for the felony offense of injury to an elderly, was adjudicated and sentenced to four years in prison.

• Casey Michelle Rhea, who pled guilty to the state jail felony offense of possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to six months in prison.