1:05 p.m. update: An urban and small stream flood advisory that was in effect until 2:45 p.m. Monday for parts of the Austin metro area has been extended another hour, the National Weather Service said.

The affected areas now include southeastern Williamson, southeastern Travis, northwestern Bastrop and northwestern Lee counties. The weather service said a flood advisory is issued when river or stream flows are elevated or pooling of water in urban areas is occurring or imminent.

Noon update: A flood advisory is in effect for parts of the Austin metro area and the Hill Country until 2:45 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Affected areas include southwestern Williamson, northwestern Hays, northwestern Travis, northeastern Blanco and southern Burnet counties. The weather service said a flood advisory is issued when river or stream flows are elevated or pooling of water in urban areas is occurring or imminent.

Doppler radar images indicated a band of strong storms along the Interstate 35 corridor, running from Blanco to Georgetown, dropping up heavy rainfall across parts of Burnet and western Travis counties. Gauges in the area already have recorded more than 2 inches of rain so far on Monday.

12:02p - Moderate to heavy rainfall ongoing across Western Travis and NW Hays County. Up to 2 inches of rainfall has fallen in parts of Travis, Burnet, and Blanco County. Gusty winds are also possible.pic.twitter.com/m30jFTRf46

— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio)June 24, 2019

11:20 a.m. update: Strong storms are moving through northwest Travis and western Williamson counties, Doppler radar images show.

The National Weather Service says the primary threat so far is some small hail and strong winds of 40 to 50 mph.

A private weather station in Florence, in northern Williamson County, already reported wind gusts of 25 mph, the weather service said. But other reports coming in indicate mostly heavy rain and lightning, forecasters said.

The heaviest rainfall has so far been in the Hill Country on Monday. Since midnight, Burnet County rain gauges have recorded more than 2 inches of rain, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

11:15p - Strongest storm now in NW Travis County and Western Williamson County. Primary threat at this point is some small hail and strong winds of 40-50mph.pic.twitter.com/4cE4TQCHxe

— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio)June 24, 2019

Monday forecast for Austin: Although heavy storms rolled through northern Williamson County before dawn, only sprinkling rain was falling on Central Texas by daybreak, and a 50% chance of rain through 2 p.m. could drop up to a quarter-inch of rainfall on the area, the National Weather Service said.

A line of storms, which caused a significant weather advisory through 5:30 a.m. for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Hays counties, has moved mostly east of the Austin area, according to the weather service radar. But skies will continue to be cloudy throughout the day before clearing up a bit in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Temperatures will hit a high near 91 degrees and the heat index will be around 100, forecasters said. A heat index value is the "feels like" temperature, factoring in relative humidity with the air temperature to determine how hot the air will feel to your body.

Temperatures will stay above 74 degrees at night when skies are increasingly cloudy, forecasters said. The chance of rain will decrease to 20% at night, they said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 2 p.m., and a high near 91. South-southeast winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 2 a.m., and a low around 74.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 73.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 92.