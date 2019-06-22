Sherman Police

Warrants/Driving while license invalid — An officer observed a vehicle in the 2900 block of South Travis on June. The officer recognized the driver as a person with an active warrant for a probation violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was found to have additional warrants and to be operating the vehicle with an invalid license and previous conviction. The subject was arrested for three active warrants and driving with license invalid with a previous conviction.

Possession — Officers responded on June 8 to the call of a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of North US Highway 75. Upon arrival, they spoke with the occupants in the vehicle. A male passenger consented to a search of his person where 1.7 grams of methamphetamine was located. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Assault — Officers were dispatched on June 9 to the 1900 block of North Travis in response to a fight in progress. Upon officer arrival, the two parties had separated but were still on the scene. A report for assault by contact was generated.

Driving with license invalid — Officers contacted a male who was driving a vehicle near the 500 block of South Grand Avenue. The subject was driving with a suspended driver’s license. A report was filed for driving while license invalid with a previous conviction.

Denison Police

Theft — A male complainant stated June 10 he had a welder strapped to a trailer in the 1200 block of Ridgewood and an unknown suspect stole the trailer.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded June 10 to the call of a vehicle that had crashed into someone’s back yard in the 800 block of West Baker. The female driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Theft — A female complainant stated a relative of hers took some cash and medication from her. The investigation will continue.

Burglary of a vehicle — A complainant reported June 14 a suspect made entry into a tool box on a vehicle in the 600 block of North US Highway 75 and took several types of tools and a clamp reader. Officers are following up on leads.

Assault — Officers responded to the call of an assault in the 200 block of East Montgomery. A male suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence/impeding breath.