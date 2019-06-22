Denison Police

Theft — Officers responded on June 16 to the call of a theft in progress in the 500 block of West Sears. The male suspect was arrested for theft over $100 and outstanding city of Denison warrants.

Disturbance — Officers responded on June 15 to the call of a person asleep on someone’s front porch in the 1100 block of West Munson. The male suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, 3 counts.

Public intoxication — Officers responded on June 15 to the call of a disturbance at a convenience store in the 4400 block of North US Highway 75. A female suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Burglary of a vehicle — A complainant stated on June 16 an unknown suspect entered their vehicle in the 1900 block of West Morton and took a purse and wallet.

Suspicious person — Officers on patrol on June 16 saw a male standing in the parking lot of the DISD maintenance facility in the 3900 block of Texoma Parkway. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant reported on June 16 an unknown suspect entered his vehicle in the 1100 block of West Day and took some personal papers and credit and debit cards.

Theft — A female complainant reported on June 16 an unknown suspect stole her son’s bicycle from their carport in the 1000 block of West Hull.

Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded on June 10 to the call of a minor accident in the 2300 block of North Travis. The female driver of the vehicle exhibited multiple signs of intoxication. She performed standardized field sobriety tests and exhibited more signs of intoxication. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Deadly conduct — Officers were dispatched on June 10 to a disturbance in the 4800 block of Texoma Parkway. Upon arrival, they met with a male complainant who advised a vehicle drove by and the occupants pointed a firearm at him. A report for deadly conduct was generated.

Possession — An officer conducted a traffic stop on June 11 on a vehicle for no head lights in the 1900 block of Texoma Parkway. The male driver was found to be in possession of several plastic bags containing trace amounts of methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.

Possession — Officers conducted a traffic stop on June 11 in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue. During an interview with the driver, they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle and driver was conducted. Officers located less than two ounces of marijuana and paraphernalia. An offense report was generated for the issuance of a warrant.