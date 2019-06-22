A year’s long process to bring a bachelor’s of nursing degree to Grayson College has finally become a reality with a new program set to being for the fall 2019 semester.

The college received its approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges recently. Grayson College was approved as a level II institution for the program.

“This is a historic milestone for our college as we offer our first Bachelor’s Degree,” GC President Dr. Jeremy McMillen said. “It speaks to the quality of the nursing program as we complete our 50th year. Our region has asked us to do this, and it’s been a muli-year effort with many contributing to the ultimate arrival at this point today. I’m particularly proud of the GC team and area partnerships and their confidence in us to execute a quality program.”

The previous step in the process the college received approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas Board of Nursing and Accreditation Commisson on Education in Nursing. That process started in 2017 following the passage of Senate Bill 2118 which authorized certain community colleges to begin offering a limited number of undergraduate bachelor degrees. The bachelor’s in nursing will be the only bachelor degree offered at Grayson College at this time.

“As the North Texas region continues to grow, the need in all health care fields will continue to grow as well,” Grayson College Dean of Health Science Joanna Barnes said. “This program will allow nurses in the Texoma region easier access to the education they are requesting, provided by a local, well established School of Nursing that has been providing excellence in education for 50 years, and at a much-reduced cost than compared to that provided by Universities and private online programs.”

This degree will be offered as an RN to BSN program, meaning that the candidate must first have completed an initial licensure program and be licensed as a Registered Nurse. The college will combine coursework from the student’s initial licensure program with upper division level nursing courses to be offered through GC to award a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. All courses will be offered in an eight week, hybrid format.

“This means that the majority of the course content will be online, but will require the student to be on campus for a specified number of hours each semester,” GC Director of the School of Nursing Dr. Jamie McKinney said. “The program was developed specifically with the working nurse in mind. The student can complete course work online around his/her work schedule and will be able to know in advance when to schedule required on-campus hours as well.”

The college is limiting enrollment to a first come, first serve basis due to high demand for the courses. Students who have completed their non-nursing classes will be given priority for the new program.

Those who have not completed their non-nursing academic courses can receive assistance with enrolling in those courses required to prepare the student for the RN to BSN program. Because the courses are eight-week sessions, additional students will be accepted in October 2019 for the second eight-week session with rolling enrollment and entry six times per year.

This article was provided by the Grayson College staff. For additional information about this program email nursing@grayson.edu.